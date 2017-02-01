Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Virginia has committed to Notre Dame and has signed is letter of intent. The 3-star ATH had been committed to Virginia since October but after a visit from Brian Kelly last Monday morning, he made it public that he’s backed off his commitment from Virginia later that night. Owusu holds 21 offers from Michigan State, Army, Vanderbilt, NC State and others.

I want to thank GOD for allowing me to receive an offer from The University Of Norte Dame #fightingirish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/W3hRNu6JTa — JOK™ (@owuu_) January 19, 2017

When the Irish offered two weeks ago, right away, he was extremely interested . It also helped that he had a great relationship with DC Mike Elko and LB coach Clark Lea when Wake Forest was recruiting him. Again, with Kelly visiting earlier in the week and the official visit to South Bend this past weekend it was great momentum that eventually lead to Owusu committing to the Irish. Michigan State was also very much in it until the end but the personnel fit for Owusu, in Elko’s defensive, was unmatched at Notre Dame and, what I think, eventually was the closer for him to pick the Irish.

The 6’2 197 pound athlete is a kid that can run and cover at the LB position and is also fast and aggressive enough to play safety, which seems to be the position the staff likes him at and recruited him at. To be honest it wouldn’t surprise me if he eventually even ends up at DE, if he begins adding some more weight, that’s how athletic this kid is. We’ll see once he gets to campus where he fits best but this is a very nice get for Elko and company, especially with the need on the defensive side of the ball. This is a great way to finish the 2017 class and move into spring.

Follow @IrishDaily10 for the latest updates on all things Irish.

Here are some highlights of Irish ATH commit Owusu:

http://www.hudl.com/v/1DPntR