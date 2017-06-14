2018 Florida tight end George Takacs has committed to Notre Dame. The 6-7 235 pound TE was on campus March 31st for a visit and it obviously couldn’t have gone any better. He made a trip back this past Sunday and from that point on since March it was only a matter of time before the Irish landed the tight end they wanted for this class. Takacs has been a fan of Notre Dame for a long time and has been on campus several times growing up. He’s originally from Indiana and his mother’s an alum so there’s always been a ton of ties to the University. He holds 32 offers from Florida, UCLA, Wisconsin, Georgia and others. He was also recently invited for the Rivals five-star challenge in Indy.

Takacs is the perfect tight end fit for the Irish. He’s your typical in-line tight end that loves to block and isn’t afraid of contact. His skill sets are very unique for his size, he’s a good athlete with solid hands and has a ton of upside. He’s a big time pick up at TE for Notre Dame this cycle, especially after taking two of the top tight ends in the country last class in Brock Wright and Cole Kmet. Notre Dame now holds 12 commits in this class with good momentum after Irish invasion this past weekend. Make sure to follow @irishdaily10 for the latest updates on all things Irish.

Check out some highlights of Notre Dame TE commit George Takacs:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4918623/george-takacs