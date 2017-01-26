Jordan Genmark-Heath out of California has flipped his commitment from Cal to Notre Dame. The 6’2 205 pound Athlete had been committed to Cal since October but after Notre Dame offered a few weeks ago, him being in South Bend this past weekend for an official visit, and plus the news of Cal HC Sonny Dykes getting fired, it almost seemed destined. Heath has stated before throughout the process that Notre Dame is a “dream offer” that he’s always wanted and now it’s become reality that he’ll be apart of the Notre Dame family. Heath had 20 offers from Utah, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and others. Pretty neat also that Jordan was born in Sweden and actually played on the Swedish national football team.

The staff wants him at the safety position when he gets the South Bend and it’s a big position of need which is always good. Eventually I could actually seem him moving around and possibly contributing at the Rover position in Elko’s defense but we’ll see once he steps on campus and competes. He won’t necessary be the quickest on the field but he will absolutely go out and put a hit on someone, which is always refreshing to see. He will be joining early enrollee Isaiah Robertson on the back end of the secondary.

Highlights for new Irish commit Jordan Genmark-Heath:

