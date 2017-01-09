Texas four-star cornerback Paulson Adebo has de-committed from Notre Dame. The 6’2 cornerback had been committed to the Irish since June 20th but has decided to take more officials and open up his recruiment. This is a huge hit to the class, seeing Adebo was thought to be one of the brightest recruits in the 2017 class.

Notre Dame will still be in consideration but Adebo didn’t want to be committed while taking other official visits to different schools. He has offers from Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas among others. Watch out for Stanford here as well. He’s a huge academic kid and if Stanford extends an offer it could be where Adebo ends up.