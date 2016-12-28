Three-star WR Jordan Pouncey out of Winter Park, Florida has decommitted from Notre Dame and is opening up his recruitment. With the news of associate head coach and wide receiver coach Mike Denbrock leaving to take the offensive coordinator position at Cincinnati, it seemed to be the last straw for Pouncey, who was heavily recruited by and very close with Denbrock throughout the process. Miami and Texas both offered a week ago and they have always been his dream schools, basically making this decision a lot more cut and dry for Pouncey. This will be a tough blow for the Irish, as they now only hold one wide receiver commit, three-star Michael Young, in the 2017 class today. Irish fans will now be waiting to see if the report of Denbrock leaving will trickle down to more commits and top recruits left on the board. More possible updates to come.