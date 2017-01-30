Kicker Jonathan Doerer out of North Carolina flips commitment from Maryland to Notre Dame. This may come as a little shock to people that the staff is pursuing a kicker this cycle but after rumors and news of Justin Yoon undergoing surgery and who also may not be ready for the beginning of the 2017 season, it seems very appropriate. According to Irish247, Doerer visited this past weekend and was offered while on his visit. Basically from that point on he was bound to end up Irish.

God Country Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/itDF2nEti1 — Jonathan Doerer (@JDoerer_11) January 30, 2017

The 6’3 kicker has great range and has a very strong leg that I could actually see overtaking Yoon if he continues to struggle with injuries. I really like this offer and pick up for the Irish, especially with a few scholarships open. Now we’ll have to wait and see how Yoon progresses through the next few months to see if Doerer will be running all kicking duties to start off the season or possibly just focusing on kickoffs. Doerer is the second commitment of the night with less than three days left until National Signing Day. Stay tuned Irish nation, it’s going to be an exciting finish for ND!

