Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa out of Hawaii has officially committed to Notre Dame and has sent in his letter of intent. Amosa visited South Bend this past week for an official with his family and they absolutely loved everything about it. With academics, faith and athletics it was almost impossible to pass up for him and his family. The 6’4 270 pound DE was considering USC, Washington, and Vanderbilt before deciding to further his career at Notre Dame.



With Myron, his consistent effort is what stands out to me. He’s in on almost every play and has very quick feet for a big guy. He’s also a very powerful kid that could easily be used anywhere along the defensive line. The coaches did a great job late of making Myron feel very wanted and needed, not only on the official visit but also having Brian Polian make a trip to Hawaii to visit with the newest commit. This is a huge need for the staff and it’s a huge start for what else is to come today.

Highlights for DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa:

