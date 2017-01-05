Notre Dame’s Isaac Rochell and Jarron Jones have received invitations to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. This duo of Irish seniors provided leadership to the defensive line throughout the 2016 season. Rochell at Defensive End recorded 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and one sack in his final year. While Nose Tackle, Jerron Jones came in at 45 tackles including eleven for a loss and two sacks

Rochell, a team captain, took to twitter to announce the news

The recent ND alumnus also announced today that he has earned a spot to compete in the 2017 Senior Bowl on January 28th in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is a key all-star game for recent college athletes and serves as a major draft evaluation for NFL coaches and General Managers.

Players who receive invitations to the Combine will be measured through a variety of physical tests, providing the opportunity to showcase their skills and attributes to NFL coaches and scouts during the week long examination. Players will execute drills and workouts intended to identify their physical and mental capabilities as an NFL prospect.

The 2016 Combine was especially kind to former ND standout, Will Fuller, who posted the fastest 40-yard dash among Wide Receivers at the event.

Last year, Notre Dame’s representation in the NFL Combine consisted of ten players, ranking second most of any school. Only to be surpassed by Ohio State who had an impressive fourteen participants. While the Irish won’t repeat their level of representation from last year, look for additional names to eventually receive invitations such as QB DeShone Kizer and CB Cole Luke. Kizer has been projected as high as a top ten pick, and Cole Luke is likely to be taken in the 4th-6th round.

The 2017 NFL Combine will take place February 28th – March 6th.