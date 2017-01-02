Signing day is fast approaching and the Irish are in the mix with plenty of recruits. The 2017 class currently sits in the back half of the top 10 on every major recruiting site with 17 total commitments. Pulling a class of 20+ is still the goal for the staff, and I see it settling in around 21-22 signings. We’ve touched on many targets in the past few weeks, but with plenty of staff turnover new names keep coming out. We are one month away from signing day, but don’t be surprised if several more targets pop up in the next few weeks. Let’s take a look at the remaining names on the staff’s board.

Master List: Offense

Offensive Tackle: There is only one name to discuss here, and that is Foster Sarell. He is a name most Irish fans know, and has been a long time top target of the staff. Sarell is a special prospect and has future number one overall pick written all over him. He is one of the top high school football players and the country, and is battling for the top recruit overall. Notre Dame would be lucky to have him. He will announce his commitment this Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Stanford and Washington are the presumed favorites.

Wide Receiver: With the recent de-commitment of Jordan Pouncey, the Irish staff find themselves in unfamiliar territory with only one wide receiver currently committed. Fortunately, Notre Dame is heavily in the mix with multiple targets. Everyone knows Oliver Martin and Jamire Calvin. Both receivers will play in the U.S Army All-American Bowl and Calvin will be making his college decision during the game. There is also a chance Martin announces his intentions this week, but nothing is set in stone. New names to know include three-star Gavin Holmes (Texas), three-star Braylon Sanders (Georgia), and unranked prospect Michael Smith (Florida). All three have expressed genuine interest in Notre Dame and Holmes and Smith have locked up official visits for later this month, while Sanders is still considering his options. It is worth mentioning that Jordan Pouncey came out with a top four last night and Notre Dame was included. Something to monitor going forward. Do not be surprised if more offers go out, as the staff would like to add 2-3 more receivers this cycle.

Master List: Defense

Defensive Line: Defensive line recruiting, and specifically edge rushers has been a sore spot for Irish fans the past few cycles and this year is no different. Much like receiver the staff would like to add more players, but unlike the receivers we will be lucky to add one. Jerron Cage is a familiar name to Notre Dame fans. He has been a frequent visitor to campus as his older brother is current Notre Dame defensive tackle Daniel Cage. The staff is hoping they can flip him from his Ohio State commitment. If so, this would give Notre Dame an impressive interior class. Four-star Ryan Johnson (Alabama) is the name to look out for right now on the edge. He recently included Notre Dame in his top 6. The staff will look to secure an official visit soon. More offers could very well go out soon.

Linebacker: This is the position with the best chance at finishing strong. I briefly mentioned four-star Ellis Brooks (Virginia) yesterday. The staff reached out to him after the Pete Werner de-commitment and he will visit on January 27th. Brooks participated in the Under Armour All-America game yesterday. I was impressed with how active he was on defense. Seems to play with a very high motor. The other linebacker to keep in mind is longtime target Antjuan Simmons. Simmons is probably the most likely of the remaining targets to become Irish. It looks as though the staff is willing to take both players, and I would not be surprised if both are Irish come signing day.

Defensive Backs: This is another area where the staff would like to close on 1-2 more players. Newly hired defensive coordinator Mike Elko has made headway with multiple recruits. Most of the names on this list are fairly new. Three-star Evan Fields (Oklahoma) is the top safety prospect at this point and he will make his way to South Bend later this month for an official visit. Notre Dame is in a good spot as it stands. Four-star Latavious Brini (Florida), four-star Connor Wedington (Washington), and two-star Boston College commit Jason Pinnock are the main names to watch at corner. Pinnock seems like the most likely candidate considering his star rating, but like many of the other targets it is a wait and see with all three of these guys. If/when they step on campus will give us a better idea on where Notre Dame stands going forward. This is yet another fluid situation, and we can probably expect more names to pop in the coming days and weeks.