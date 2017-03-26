2018 OL John Dirksen out of Ohio has committed to Notre Dame. Dirksen was on campus this weekend visiting with his family and pulled the trigger. It was probably a nice little bonus to have All-Pro OL Zack Martin back on campus this weekend as well. The 6’5 300 pound lineman has been a top priority for OL coach Harry Hiestand and he got his guy.

Dirksen has offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Northwestern and Iowa State with probably more coming to add to his list. According to the 247sports rankings, Dirksen is the No. 23 ranked offensive tackle in the class.

He joins OL commit Cole Mabry in the trenches for this cycle. Really great pick up for this group, Dirksen looks great physically and has very promising upside already. The staff will still be looking to add 2 or 3 more lineman by signing day. With Dirksen’s commitment, the Irish now have 12 commits in this class and it’s only March. Make sure to stay updated on the latest Irish news and follow @IrishDaily10.

Here’s some highlights for new Notre Dame OL commit John Dirksen:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4360843/john-dirksen