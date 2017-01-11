Golden Domer Daily has learned that Elijah Hicks is no longer apart of the 2017 recruiting class. NDInsider was the first to report. Hicks committed to Notre Dame on October 18 over offers from Michigan, Cal, USC and Oregon. Hicks’ commitment to Notre Dame has been questioned for quite some time now, and it looks like the staff has finally had enough. It is not clear if Hicks would have de-committed on his own, but the staff wants to find players that are fully committed to the university. Hicks is now expected to enroll early Cal. Stayed tuned for updates. The 2017 Notre Dame recruiting class is now down to 15 recruits.

The newly hired staff certainly will have their work cut out for them leading up to signing day.