As we inch closer to signing day in early February this recruiting cycle is becoming more and more complicated, and quite possibly the weirdest to follow for Notre Dame fans in the Brian Kelly era. The staff turnover has made recruiting interesting to follow, as new names seem to pop up daily – including a few recruits participating in the end of the year All-America games.

Here is a quick preview of the Under Armour All-America Game and which ND commits and targets to keep an eye on. You can watch the game today live on ESPN at 1:00 PM EST.

Notre Dame commits participating include: TE Brock Wright, QB Avery Davis, ILB David Adams, OL Robert Hainsey, and CB Paulson Adebo. Wright and Hainsey are on team Highlight while Davis, Adams and Adebo are on team Armour. Although Adebo is being recruited by the Notre Dame staff as a cornerback, he will play wide receiver during the game. Wright was also serve as a captain for team Highlight.

Notre Dame targets to keep an eye on include: LB Ellis Brooks (Highlight) and DE Ryan Johnson (Armour). Both players are new additions to the Notre Dame recruiting big board. Brooks is familiar with Notre Dame, as he almost visited campus in the spring, but the linebacker class quickly filled up and both parties moved on. With Peter Werner now apart of the Ohio State recruiting class, the staff has reached back out and Brooks will visit on January 27th. As for Johnson, he recently included Notre Dame in his top 6. He has remained adamant throughout the process that his interest in Notre Dame is genuine, and this solidifies that. The Irish have not had much luck recruiting Alabama athletes throughout the years, so as of right now this a big wait and see. Hopefully he makes it campus later this month for an official visit.

Make sure to tune in today and watch the future Irish football stars. I will have a more in-depth look at recent targets tomorrow morning. Hopefully 2017 brings Irish football fans much more joy than 2016!