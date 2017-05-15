Posted byon
Notre Dame Football is 110 days away from its September 2nd kickoff against Temple at the newly-renovated Notre Dame Stadium. On campus, the academic year just came to its completion, thus meaning that Notre Dame football has effectively reached its dead period until players report back for their summer duties next month. Nevertheless, here are some news and notes from around the web concerning the Notre Dame football program:
- In an interview with Irish Insider, Joe Theismann discussed a variety of topics that ranged from DeShone Kizer, Brandon Wimbush, and the current state of Notre Dame Football. Theismann weighed in on Kizer’s pre-draft process: “I think it’s gone off the tracks just a little bit. I think DeShone has said some things that potentially will come back and stay with him for a very long period of time.”
- In the same interview with Irish Insider, Theismann discussed his thoughts on whether or not Brian Kelly can deliver a championship to Notre Dame, Brandon Wimbush finding his comfort level, and why Notre Dame alumni Brady Quinn and Jimmy Claussen didn’t work out in the NFL. Read the full interview here.
- According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly is unfazed by the hot seat he will be on entering into the 2017 season. According to Russo, “It can be argued that no seat in college football gets hotter than the one on which the head coach of Notre Dame sits. But no one believes in Kelly’s ability fix the Fighting Irish and deal with the weekly referendum that will be this football season more than… Brian Kelly.” Read the the full article here.
- NBC Sports spoke to Irish sophomore running back, Tony Jones, Jr. on how being patient and playing fullback and slot receiver at different stages of his career helped transform him into the well-rounded running back he is today. Read the full article here.
- Four-start corner back Kelon Gervin (Detroit, MI) de-committed from Notre Dame on May 7. In an interview with 247Sports, Gervin shed some light on his decision: “Some stuff kind of fell off a little bit with the coaches. That fell off sometimes. But, honestly, right now, it’s what’s good for me. I thought I’d back off and see what’s better.” Read the full article here.