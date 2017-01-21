Quantcast
Battle of the Polls
Posted by on January 20, 2017

Each week, I conduct a new media National Collegiate Hockey Conference Power Rankings poll for Inside Hockey. I was interested in seeing how the results of a fan poll would compare with the bloggers/writers. So looking at the results, how do the two polls compare? First look, I would say that there are more UND fans that participated in this poll. What do you think of the fan’s responses?

Writers’ Poll results

  1. Denver 15-4-4 (14)
  2. Minnesota-Duluth 13-5-4 (2)
  3. North Dakota 13-7-3
  4. Western Michigan 11-6-3
  5. Miami 8-9-5
  6. Cloud State 10-11-1
  7. Nebraska-Omaha 13-8-3
  8. Colorado College 6-14-2

Fan Poll

  1. Denver 15-4-4 (44)
  2. North Dakota 13-7-3 (24)
  3. Minnesota-Duluth 13-5-4 (10)
  4. Western Michigan 11-6-3
  5. Miami 8-9-5
  6. Cloud State 10-11-1
  7. Nebraska-Omaha 13-8-3
  8. Colorado College 6-14-2
