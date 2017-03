Former UND All-American forward Brock Boeser scored his first NHL goal against the hometown Minnesota Wild. According to Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald:

Boeser returned home to Grand Forks with the team Friday night and flew to Minneapolis on Saturday morning. Head coach Brad Berry drove him to the airport.

#Canucks lead the Wild 4-0 thanks to 2nd period goals to Boucher (2), Skille and Boeser. 👊👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/2Ws43nSQ81 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 25, 2017

Here’s another angle of Boeser first NHL goal.

Boeser’s family was there to see him score his first NHL goal.