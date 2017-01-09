This past week, former University of North Dakota goalie Zane McIntyre was called up by the Boston Bruins,

In 12 games with the Providence Bruins, McIntyre is 10-0-0, 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage. McIntyre leads the AHL in GAA and save percentage. This is McIntyre’s second stint in the NHL.

Tonight, McIntyre got his third career NHL start and stopped 26-of-30 shots. The Bruins would lose in overtime. In the second period, McIntyre was called on to make two big saves. Video included below.