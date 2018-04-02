Public enemy number one, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is trouble again. This time he’s been fined 5,000.00 by the National Hockey League for this cross-check on Andrew McDonald. (Video of Marchand’s transgression below.) For his part, McDonald also did a great job selling the infraction.

Here’s the problem, if this cross-check in question had been perpetrated by another player other than Marchand, it probably wouldn’t have been given a second look. However, since it was Brad the Rat, he got some extra scrutiny. In my opinion, this play isn’t worthy of more than a two-minute minor penalty (which was the call by the on-ice officials).

Right, wrong, or indifferent, Marchand has an extensive history of on-ice misconduct and he’s earned it. According to some fans, Marchand is becoming the NHL’s next Matt Cooke.

According to NBC Sports: Marchand has now been fined five times and handed six suspensions in his career. All total, he’s lost out on $879,522.61 in salary since 2011.

If you’re interested in seeing it, here’s the break down of Marchand’s trouble with the NHL’s Department of Players Safety.

Apr 02, 2018 – Fined 5,000.00 by the NHL.

Mar 09, 2018 – Fined $2,000 by the NHL.

Feb 07, 2018 – Missed 5 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 24, 2018 – Suspended by the NHL for 5 games.

Jan 24, 2018 – Fined $373,475 by the NHL.

Apr 09, 2017 – Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Apr 06, 2017 – Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.

Apr 06, 2017 – Fined $109,756 by the NHL.

Jan 26, 2017 – Fined $10,000 by the NHL.

Jan 09, 2016 – Missed 3 games (suspended by NHL).

Dec 30, 2015 – Suspended by the NHL for 3 games.

Dec 30, 2015 – Fined $164,634 by the NHL.

Nov 13, 2015 – Fined $5,000 by the NHL.

Jan 20, 2015 – Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 16, 2015 – Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.

Jan 19, 2012 – Missed 5 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 09, 2012 – Suspended by the NHL for 5 games

Dec 12, 2011 – Fined $2,500 by the NHL.

Mar 22, 2011 – Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Mar 17, 2011 – Suspended by the NHL for two games.