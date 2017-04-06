Thursday, Brad Marchand had his hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Well, that hearing is over and the verdict is in. Marchand has been suspended by the National Hockey League’s Department of Players Safety for two games.

What did the knucklehead do to get himself suspended? Monday, during the first period, the Bruins were pressing in the Tampa Bay Lightning end; when for no apparent reason, Marchand viciously speared Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin. Not a smart play for Marchand. For his efforts, Marchand was given a five-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct.

Marchand is a great player that seems to lose his mind at inopportune times. He’s also a repeat offender. During his 534-game NHL career, Marchand has been fine for suspended seven times.

(Here’s the link the suspension video).

Marchand will miss the Bruins final two games of the regular season. In 80 games, Marchand has scored (39g-46a—85pts), he’s also a plus-18. Currently, the Bruins are an on a six-game winning streak, and haven’t given up more than two goals during the streak.

Undisciplined Penalty

“It was an undisciplined penalty, there’s no question about that, and it could have cost the team a very important game,” said Marchand. “But the guys did a great job of rallying and having a huge game.”

“It was obviously extremely nerve-wracking watching, and I’m just so proud of the guys,

the way they stepped up and took care of business,” Marchand told the media on Wednesday.