Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand is on a roll, he’s scored (12g-13a–25pts) in 20 games. In the past five games, Marchand has scored (4g-4a–8tps). So far this season, Marchand has missed eight games due to injury or his point total would be a lot higher.

On Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, Marchand scored his 12th goal of the season 35 seconds into the overtime period to give the Bruins a 3-2 win against the Red Wings in an half-empty Little Caesars Arena.

Redwing’s goalie Jimmy Howard is still searching for his cup after that goal.

(Marchand’s goal link)