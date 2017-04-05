Just when you think that Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has turned the corner, and become a rule-abiding member of the NHL, he goes out and proves everyone wrong. This time he’s really done it. Tonight, against the Lightning, Marchand lost his head and returned to the Marchand of old.

First, I want to be clear, there’s no reason for Marchand to spear Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the sensitive area. Second, what a selfish, childish, bushleague move. Your team is fighting for a playoff spot and seeding.

Now after your ill-advised spear, you’re probably going to get suspended by the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety. I am guessing based on his history, Marchand is looking for a five-game suspension.

Here’s another look at Marchand’s act of stupidity. The Bruins need Marchand on the ice, not suspended for a long period of time. In 85 games with the Bruins, Marchand has scored (39G-46p—85 pts), he’s also a plus-18. Marchand’s act of stupidity halts a four game point streak (two goals and five points).