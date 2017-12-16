Former University of North Dakota All-American forward Brock Boeser is having a fantastic rookie season with the Vancouver Canucks. So far, based on his performance, I would also suggest that Boeser is a viable choice for fantasy hockey.

Here’s why.

Despite being scratched the first two games of the season, the Burnsville, MN, native is leading the Vancouver Canucks in scoring with (17g-13a—30pts), he’s also a plus-minus-even.

What’s even more remarkable, through the first 39 games of his career, Boeser has scored (21g-14a—35pts). Statistically, Boeser is scoring in 89.7 % of the games he’s playing in. Breaking it down further, this season, Boeser has 6 multi-point games.

Last night, this happened.

Good news for the Canucks, with the 4-3 OT win against the Sharks, were able to break a four-game losing streak where they were outscored 16-5. During the losing streak, Boeser scored three of the Canucks five goals. Digging deeper into the statistics, the Canucks are ranked 22 out of 31 teams in goal scoring. Through 32 games, Boeser has scored 19.5 % of the Canucks goals. Finally, Boeser is leading all rookies in scoring.