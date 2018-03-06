Quantcast
Brock Boeser Out 4-6 Weeks
Posted by on March 6, 2018

Former UND All-American and current Vancouver Canucks forward, Brock Boeser’s amazing rookie season has come to an end.

Monday night, with 27.1 seconds remaining in the third period, Boeser attempted to check New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck. Instead, Boeser fell awkwardly into to the Canucks player’s box, sustaining a lower-body injury. Boeser was taken to a Vancouver hospital for precautionary reasons. The Canucks would go on to win 4-3 in overtime.

According to SportsNet: The Canucks rookie Boeser will make a “full recovery in 4-6 weeks,” the team announced in an injury update on Tuesday.

At the time of his injury, Boeser was leading the Canucks in points scoring 29 goals and 55 points, he was also minus-five. If you haven’t seen the hit by now, it wasn’t a pretty site. Video below.

 

