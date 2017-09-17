It would appear that former University of North Dakota hockey player Brock Boeser is healthy and up to his old tricks. Last night, Boeser scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds left in overtime to give the Canucks a 4-3 win over the L.A. Kings. Assisting on Boeser’s game-winning goal was former UND defenseman, Troy Stecher. It would appear that there are two reasons to watch the Canucks play this season. Boeser’s victim on the play, former Minnesota Wild backup goalie Darcy Kuemper. It would appear that the Wild made the right move not re-signing him.

Not bad for his first ever 3-on-3 shift in the NHL.

“My first time playing 3-on-3 really,” Boeser told the media after the game. “… It was really fun, just creating open ice there.”