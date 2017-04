Since Brock Boeser signed a professional deal with the Vancouver Canucks, it’s been a smooth transition for the former University of North Dakota All-American forward. In seven games with the Canucks, Boeser has scored three goals and four points. On Thursday night, against the Arizona Coyotes, Boeser scored his first career power play goal. In the end, it wasn’t enough, the Canucks lost 4-3 to Coyotes.

Sweet sweet hands. Early 3rd, #Canucks within two thanks to Boeser's third goal. pic.twitter.com/L2LrqN68fD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2017

Here’s two looks at Boeser’s first power play goal.