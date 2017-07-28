UND goalie Cam Johnson (Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

It’s Friday and there are 70 days till the 2017-18 college hockey season begins. On October 6-7, 2017, the University of North Dakota hockey team travels to Anchorage-Alaska for a pair of non-conference games against the Seawolves. UND hasn’t played against the Seawolves since the 2012-13 season and are 7-1-2 in the last 10 games against the Seawolves.

Six-game Governor's Cup highlights 2017-18 schedule https://t.co/oFWaUe6Xag — UAA Hockey (@UAAHockey) May 4, 2017

Do the Buffalo Sabres have a Minnesota Golden Gophers connection? Maybe. Here’s what in coming freshman forward Casey Mittelstadt had to say about former Golden Gophers forward Hudson Fasching; whos currently a member of the Sabres.

“I’m really looking forward to the fall, getting to go in and wear the ‘M’,” Mittelstadt told the Buffalo News. “To be honest, I barely knew [Fasching] at all. We have a little bit of background in common but never really crossed paths. I’ve seen him in the weight room a few times before this. He still works out at the university. I met him in there a few times and he said, ‘Welcome to Buffalo.’ “

One of the questions facing the University of Minnesota Duluth is who’s going to fill the void left by a mass exodus of high-end players (graduation and NHL signings)? On candidate power forward Riley Tufte has added 10 pounds of muscle and he’s ready to return for his sophomore season. With all of the deparatures, the Bulldogs are expecting a lot from Tufte during the 2017-18 season. NCHC goalies will remember his name soon. Last season, Tufte scored four of his nine goals against UND.

“I am going in the right direction,” Tufte said. “Getting a year under my belt was huge for me. Going in there and knowing what I need to do. I think it will be a good season and I think I am going to play a bigger role this year. I am excited for that.”

Former UMD All-NCHC second team goalie Hunter Miska talked about his college hockey experience with the Bulldogs.

“It was unbelievable,” Miska said of his freshman season. “We had a really great group of guys and I couldn’t be any happier with the situation I had there. They treated me really well and obviously helped me get to where I am today … It’s not too crazy coming from the NCAA (to development camp). I think that’s a really good preparation league to take it to the next step here and I think playing there really helped me to make the jump.” (College Hockey INC.)

Here’s the list of NCAA players (current and former) that are attending NHL development camps.

From the loaded question department. Is Henrik Borgström the most skilled player in college hockey? I’d think he’s top five.

We have another early departure. The Merrimack Warriors have lot their senior-to-be goaltender, Colin Delia, 23, to the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Delia has inked a two-year deal with the Blackhawks. Salary terms were not disclosed, but per the CBA, Delia’s entry-level contract can be for a maximum of $925,000 per season at the NHL level. All entry-level contracts are two-way deals, meaning the player receives a fraction of that NHL salary if playing in the AHL or below. (the Mack Report)

Collin Delia Signs with Chicago Blackhawks, Forgoes Senior Year – https://t.co/HFe8e5JzA8 pic.twitter.com/gVC16MovHO — The Mack Report (@TheMackReports) July 28, 2017

From the ugly uniform department, the Colorado College Tigers have a new away jersey. Woof.