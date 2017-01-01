New Year’s Eve was a reunion of sort between two former University of North Dakota hockey teammates. On Saturday night, the Edmonton Oiler took on the Vancouver Canucks in a Western Conference battle. That matchup included former UND and current Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula. On the other end of the ice, former UND, and current Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tory Stecher.

The highlight of the night would be Caggiula’s second goal of the season. Caggiula scored the game-tying goal at the 12:31 mark of the second period. The Oilers would go on to lose to the Canucks in the shootout with a goal by Bo Horvat.

Former UND and current Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher played 18:17 against the Oilers. Stecher was held pointless and was a plus-one (+1). Cagguila would end up playing 13:45. This was the first time these two have played against each other in the NHL. Caggiula was hurt to start the season and missed the first game between the two teams. (Box Score)

In 20 games with the Edmonton Oilers, former UND forward Drake Caggiula as scored (2g-4a—6pts), he’s also a minus-two (-2). In 29 games with the Canucks, Stecher has scored (1g-9a—10pts), he’s also a minus-four (-4).

Three former UND players from last year’s team (Nick Schmaltz Chicago, Drake Caggiula Edmonton, and Troy Stecher Vancouver) have played in the NHL. There’s also a good chance that former defenseman Paul LaDue could make his NHL debut with the L.A. Kings this season.