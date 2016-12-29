University of North Dakota All-American goalie Cam Johnson is closing in on a historic team record. According to UND game notes, the Troy, Michigan, native enters Saturday’s game against Union having played in 48 consecutive starts. That’s the second-longest streak in school history. First place is held by Jean-Philippe Lamoureux’s streak of 55 in a row from 2006-08. I think there’s a very good chance that record could fall.

Ironically, Johnson’s 26 wins are the most in division I during the calendar year of 2016. Stats aside, none of that seems to matter for some UND fans who would like to see Johnson sit for a game or two.

Candid Cam

Over the course of UND his career, Johnson has been very media friendly. He will answer each and every question the media asks him. He’s respectful and well spoken, he’s also very candid. When I asked Johnson if he’s seen the calls for someone else to take the net, he answered the question.

“I think there were a few times where we’re going through rough patches and if we’d thrown someone else in the fire it may have gotten pretty ugly, Johnson said. “You never know. A goalie can win you games and we have other unbelievable goalies here that can play. But I think it was a learning process for everyone. Guys were kind of learning what I am all about. I was learning what guys on our team were all about.

“We weren’t playing our best hockey and we were getting outplayed. We were giving up way too many grade-a chances. I felt maybe if we put someone else in there it could have gone horribly wrong. Maybe it could’ve been good. For the most part, I would’ve felt bad, because if they get peppered in some of the games like we did, it kind of takes their confidence away from them.”