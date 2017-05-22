After four seasons of playing in the minors, former Fighting Sioux forward Carter Rowney was called up to the Pittsburg Penguins on January 31, 2017. In 27 regular season games, Rowney scored (3g-4a—7pts).

During the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Penguins suffered a significant number of injuries. Rowney has played in 12 of the Penguins’ 17 games and hasn’t looked out of place. Rowney has performed remarkably, even playing on the Penguins penalty kill.

In game five against the Ottawa Senators, Rowney had a breakout game recording three assists, he was also a plus-four. Rowney was named the game’s number one star. Today was Rowney’s second-ever multipoint game.

Rowney, 28, played at UND from 2009-13. In 150 games with UND, Rowney scored (32g-41a—73pts), he was also a plus-six. During his senior season, Rowney was fourth on the teams in scoring (10g-17a—27tps), he was also plus-seven.