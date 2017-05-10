(Photo Credit: Russell Hons for UNDsports.com)

After two seasons at the University of North Dakota, forward Chris Wilkie is transferring to the Colorado College Tigers. Per NCAA rules, Wilkie, 20, will have to sit during the 2017-18 season and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In two seasons with UND, Wilkie scored (6g-13a—19pts), he was also a minus-six. This season Wilkie played in 30 games scoring (1g-9a—10pts), he was also minus-three.

Wilkie came to UND from the Tri-City Storm of the USHL and was highly regarded, scoring 35 goals during the 2014-15 season. That tied for the lead with former UND All-American forward Brock Boeser. Wilkie is happy to get a second chance and will join his brother Colton during the 2018-19 season.

“I am extremely excited to join the Colorado College family,” Wilkie said. “The history, success, and tradition of the program speaks for itself. I am looking forward to being a part of that and getting things started on campus.”

North Dakota forward Chris Wilkie is transferring to Colorado College. He will have two years of eligibility… https://t.co/c1PcCeaFA6 — CC Hockey (@CC_Hockey1) May 10, 2017

The Tigers head coach offered his thoughts on Wilkie joining the Tigers.

“We are thrilled that Chris will join our program,” Haviland told the media. “He was an integral part of North Dakota’s championship team in 2016 and that experience will be great for us on the ice and in the locker room.”