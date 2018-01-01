Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Goonsworld Blog
College Hockey Well Represented on USA Olympic Hockey Team Roster
Posted by on January 1, 2018

Today, the USA Hockey team released their roster for the  Olympic Games in Pyeongchange, South Korea. You will notice that there are four current college hockey players on Team USA. Former NHLer and Boston College Eagle Brian Gionta was named captain for the US Olympic hockey team. Link to the roster. In my humble opinion, there seems to be a bit of an East Coast bias. 🙂

US Olympic Team Roster

Marc Arcobello, F, SC Bern (National League) – Yale
Chad Billins, D, Linköpings HC (Swedish Hockey League) – Ferris State
Jonathan Blum, D, Admiral Vladivostok (KHL) – WHL
Will Borgen, D, St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Chris Bourque, F, Hershey Bears (AHL) – BU
Bob Butler, F, Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) – UNH
Ryan Donato, F, Harvard University (NCAA)
Matt Gilroy, D, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – BU
Brian Gionta, F, (NHL) – BC
Jordan Greenway, F, Boston University (NCAA)
Ryan Gunderson, D, Brynäs IF (Swedish Hockey League) – BU
Chad Kolarik, F, Adler Mannheim (Deutsche Eishockey Liga) – Michigan
Broc Little, F, HC Davos (National League) – Yale
John McCarthy, F, San Jose Barracuda (AHL) – BU
Brian O’Neill, F, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – Yale
Garret Roe, F, EV Zug (National League) – SCSU
Bobby Sanguinetti, D, HC Lugano (National League) – OHL
Jim Slater, F, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (National League) – MSU
Ryan Stoa, F, Spartak Moscow (KHL) – Minnesota
Troy Terry, F, University of Denver (NCAA)
Noah Welch, D, Malmö Redhawks (Swedish Hockey League) – Harvard
James Wisniewski, D, Kassel Huskies (DEL2) – OHL
Ryan Zapolski, G, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – Mercyhurst

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s