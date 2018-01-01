Today, the USA Hockey team released their roster for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchange, South Korea. You will notice that there are four current college hockey players on Team USA. Former NHLer and Boston College Eagle Brian Gionta was named captain for the US Olympic hockey team. Link to the roster. In my humble opinion, there seems to be a bit of an East Coast bias. 🙂
US Olympic Team Roster
Marc Arcobello, F, SC Bern (National League) – Yale
Chad Billins, D, Linköpings HC (Swedish Hockey League) – Ferris State
Jonathan Blum, D, Admiral Vladivostok (KHL) – WHL
Will Borgen, D, St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Chris Bourque, F, Hershey Bears (AHL) – BU
Bob Butler, F, Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) – UNH
Ryan Donato, F, Harvard University (NCAA)
Matt Gilroy, D, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – BU
Brian Gionta, F, (NHL) – BC
Jordan Greenway, F, Boston University (NCAA)
Ryan Gunderson, D, Brynäs IF (Swedish Hockey League) – BU
Chad Kolarik, F, Adler Mannheim (Deutsche Eishockey Liga) – Michigan
Broc Little, F, HC Davos (National League) – Yale
John McCarthy, F, San Jose Barracuda (AHL) – BU
Brian O’Neill, F, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – Yale
Garret Roe, F, EV Zug (National League) – SCSU
Bobby Sanguinetti, D, HC Lugano (National League) – OHL
Jim Slater, F, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (National League) – MSU
Ryan Stoa, F, Spartak Moscow (KHL) – Minnesota
Troy Terry, F, University of Denver (NCAA)
Noah Welch, D, Malmö Redhawks (Swedish Hockey League) – Harvard
James Wisniewski, D, Kassel Huskies (DEL2) – OHL
Ryan Zapolski, G, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – Mercyhurst