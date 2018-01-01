Today, the USA Hockey team released their roster for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchange, South Korea. You will notice that there are four current college hockey players on Team USA. Former NHLer and Boston College Eagle Brian Gionta was named captain for the US Olympic hockey team. Link to the roster. In my humble opinion, there seems to be a bit of an East Coast bias. 🙂

US Olympic Team Roster

Marc Arcobello, F, SC Bern (National League) – Yale

Chad Billins, D, Linköpings HC (Swedish Hockey League) – Ferris State

Jonathan Blum, D, Admiral Vladivostok (KHL) – WHL

Will Borgen, D, St. Cloud State (NCAA)

Chris Bourque, F, Hershey Bears (AHL) – BU

Bob Butler, F, Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) – UNH

Ryan Donato, F, Harvard University (NCAA)

Matt Gilroy, D, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – BU

Brian Gionta, F, (NHL) – BC

Jordan Greenway, F, Boston University (NCAA)

Ryan Gunderson, D, Brynäs IF (Swedish Hockey League) – BU

Chad Kolarik, F, Adler Mannheim (Deutsche Eishockey Liga) – Michigan

Broc Little, F, HC Davos (National League) – Yale

John McCarthy, F, San Jose Barracuda (AHL) – BU

Brian O’Neill, F, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – Yale

Garret Roe, F, EV Zug (National League) – SCSU

Bobby Sanguinetti, D, HC Lugano (National League) – OHL

Jim Slater, F, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (National League) – MSU

Ryan Stoa, F, Spartak Moscow (KHL) – Minnesota

Troy Terry, F, University of Denver (NCAA)

Noah Welch, D, Malmö Redhawks (Swedish Hockey League) – Harvard

James Wisniewski, D, Kassel Huskies (DEL2) – OHL

Ryan Zapolski, G, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL) – Mercyhurst