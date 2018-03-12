If you’re not subscribed to the Athletic, I suggest you do so immediately. It was the best $39.00 that I’ve ever spent. I decided to subscribe when Minnesota Wild beat writer Michael Russo joined their team. The Athletic has an awesome application that you can use on your tablet or smartphone.
Today, Corey Pronman has some news regarding some familiar college free agents. There are a couple of names that should catch your eye immediately. Pronman talks about sophomore defenseman Colton Poolman and junior defenseman Christian Wolanin.
Colton Poolman, D, North Dakota
The brother of Winnipeg’s Tucker Poolman has generated NHL buzz playing at the same school. Colton isn’t as highly thought of as Tucker was, but he’s a 6-foot-1 defenseman who can skate, win battles and make a decent first pass. He’s a depth guy at best and only a sophomore, so he might go back to school, but teams are watching.
This one might catch your attention. First, I don’t think that anyone would be shocked if Wolanin went pro especially after the season he’s had. You’d expect that the Senators will push hard to sign Wolanin so they don’t lose him. Sounds like he can become a free agent.
Christian Wolanin, D, Ottawa
I’m sure some Ottawa fans’ eyebrows will raise at this one, but there is belief in the industry that Wolanin will probably leave North Dakota this summer to become an NHL free agent. He can do this despite only being drafted three years ago. According to CBA section 8.6 (c) (5), if he withdrew from school this year, he would be a free agent after 30 days, since he was drafted in his third eligible draft season (he’s a 1995 birthdate, and the 2015 draft was the first eligible year for the 1997 birthdates).
If Wolanin does decide to leave, he will have a lot of NHL interest. The 22-year-old defenseman leads North Dakota in scoring. He’s 6-foot-1, skates very well and can move the puck. He’s been a much better defender than in past years, although as a pro his calling card will be his offense.