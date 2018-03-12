If you’re not subscribed to the Athletic, I suggest you do so immediately. It was the best $39.00 that I’ve ever spent. I decided to subscribe when Minnesota Wild beat writer Michael Russo joined their team. The Athletic has an awesome application that you can use on your tablet or smartphone.

Today, Corey Pronman has some news regarding some familiar college free agents. There are a couple of names that should catch your eye immediately. Pronman talks about sophomore defenseman Colton Poolman and junior defenseman Christian Wolanin.

Colton Poolman, D, North Dakota The brother of Winnipeg’s Tucker Poolman has generated NHL buzz playing at the same school. Colton isn’t as highly thought of as Tucker was, but he’s a 6-foot-1 defenseman who can skate, win battles and make a decent first pass. He’s a depth guy at best and only a sophomore, so he might go back to school, but teams are watching.

This one might catch your attention. First, I don’t think that anyone would be shocked if Wolanin went pro especially after the season he’s had. You’d expect that the Senators will push hard to sign Wolanin so they don’t lose him. Sounds like he can become a free agent.