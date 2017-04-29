From the former UND hockey player front, Oilers vs. Ducks.

During the second period of Friday’s game, Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula fell awkwardly into the end boards. Caggiula was injured on the play and went down the tunnel. Caggiula would come out for the start of the third period, but couldn’t go and returned to the Oilers locker room. Here’s the update on Caggiula’s status.

Here’s the injury report according to RotoWorld:

Caggiula entered the Ducks’ zone with speed and created a solid scoring chance for his team, but after his shot was stopped by Anaheim’s John Gibson, Caggiula lost his footing and crashed into the boards awkwardly. He was able to get up on his own, but he went straight to the locker room. Caggiula came back out and tried to skate prior to the start of the third period, but he went straight back to the room and never returned. We’ll consider him day-to-day for now. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to play in Game 3 on Sunday. Apr 29 – 1:55 AM

Here’s another injury report from Rotowire.com:

Caggiula was injured after an awkward spill in Game 2 against the Ducks on Friday. He was limited to 4:35 of ice time, but Oilers coach Todd McLellan said after the 2-1 win that the winger is “fine.”

Caggiula’s Oilers leave Anaheim with an all important 2-0 series lead after sweeping the Ducks on home ice.