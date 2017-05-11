All he does is score goals folks. While he was at the University of North Dakota, Drake Caggiula was a human highlight machine. If you don’t believe me, you can go to youtube.com and type his name into the search engine and look for yourself. Caggiula has moved on and is having a wonderful spring with the Edmonton Oilers. You can add another one to his collection.

Right now, Caggiula is red-hot and has scored three goals in the last four games. Tonight, at the 03:31 mark of the first period, Caggiula scored the game’s first goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Side note: Caggiula is playing on a line with Patrick Maroon and Connor McDavid.

In 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Caggiula has scored three goals, he’s also (+/-) even. (Link the Caggiula’s goal)

Drake Caggiual gets the poke check goal and gives the Oilers a 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/dUmzLPK9vv — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 11, 2017

Here’s an overhead shot of the goal. I’ve talked about this in the past, but good things happen when you get to the blue paint.