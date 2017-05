After not scoring in the first nine games of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Edmonton Oilers rookie Drake Caggiula has scored two goals in the last two games. Tonight’s goal was a thing of beauty. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that he was playing alongside Connor McDavid when he scored his goal.

Another look at Drake’s goal.