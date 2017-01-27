It looks like nothing has changed. Watching this video, one can only look on in awe. Former UND and current Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula is still a human highlight-reel. If you go on Youtube.com and search his name, there are many videos to peruse. Now, Caggiual is starting to rack up amazing highlight-reel goals in the NHL. Here’s his latest masterpiece, Caggiula scores his fourth goal of the year. (click on link)

In 33 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Caggiula has scored (4g-6-a—10pts), he’s also a minus-two. Caggiula has two points in his last three games.