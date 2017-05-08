Quantcast
Drake Caggiula vs Andrew Cogliano
Posted by on May 7, 2017

As of late, former University of North Dakota All-American and current Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula has had quite a run. Actually, Caggiula has been on fire, he’s red-hot.

In the past two games, Caggiula has scored two goals (one in each game). Tonight, Caggiula got into a first-ever NHL fight with former Michigan Wolverines and current Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano.

It was nice to see Caggiula step up when challenged to a fight. According to Hockey Fights, this was Caggiula’s first career fight. Cogliano has played in 10 NHL seasons and has been in four career fights.

Both players were assessed, a five-minute major for fighting.

Here’s another look at the scrap in question.

