It was only a matter of time before Edmonton Oilers rookie forward Drake Caggiula scored his first-ever, Stanley Cup Playoff goal.

Caggiula’s first-ever playoff goal couldn’t have come at a better time. With 01:42 remaining in the third period, the Oilers were trailing by a goal and were looking to get the equalizer. The Oilers got the game-tying goal when Caggiula picked up a rebound in front of the Anaheim Ducks goal and flipped the puck into the net, top shelf. Tie game.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, the Ducks would score the game-winning goal at the 00:45 mark of the overtime period with a goal from Jakob Silfverberg to tie the series at 2-2. Here’s Caggiula’s game-tying goal.

Drake Caggiula ties it up with a minute and a half left in the 3rd https://t.co/kENZ0XjfDX—

Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 04, 2017

Yes, you’ve got to love the Drake.