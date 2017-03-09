Quantcast
Drew Stafford Scores First Goal as a Boston Bruin
Posted by on March 8, 2017

Former Fighting Sioux forward Drew Stafford was traded by the Winnipeg Jets to Boston in the last hour of the NHL’s trade deadline. To get Stafford, Bruins gave up a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

In his third game with the Boston Bruins, Stafford scored his first goal. Stafford also assisted on the first goal of the game scored by David Krejci.

In 43 games between the Jets and the Bruins, Stafford has five goals and 11 assists. Stafford has been playing on a line with Krejci and David Pastrnak.

