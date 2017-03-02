Today, former Fighting Sioux forward Drew Stafford was traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the Boston Bruins. Stafford was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first-round (13th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Stafford will become a free agent when the 2016-17 season is over.

Prior to being traded to the Bruins, Stafford told the Winnipeg Sun that he wanted to remain a Jet.

“It’s only natural when you get asked about it, you have to think about it,” Drew Stafford told Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg sun. But for the most part, it’s focusing on doing my job, as far as making sure I’m ready to go and ready to play and help this team win games,” said Stafford. “We’re on the outside looking in right now and my priority – with all the extra outside noise – is to make sure I’m at my best to help this team move forward.

For those that are wondering why Stafford’s point production is down this season. Stafford has been injured and has only played in 40 games scoring four goals and 13 points. In the last five games that Stafford has played in, he’s scored a single assist. In 707 NHL games, Stafford has scored (179g-213a—393pts). He’s also a minus-39.

Stafford on being traded to the Boston Bruins.

“I’m excited. It’s a great opportunity to get back in the mix,” Stafford told the Winnipeg media on Wednesday. “For me to get an opportunity to hopefully help win games, you know I couldn’t be happier.”

#NHLBruins acquired forward Drew Stafford from Winnipeg at Wednesday's Trade Deadline. Watch Bruins Beat: pic.twitter.com/Zh159CLpRF — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 1, 2017

Former Fighting Sioux defenseman Mike Commodore tweeted this. I can detect a little bit of snark from Mr. Commodore.

Drew Stafford….#PackYourShit and cab it to the airport right now..Winnipeg has had it with you. Destination TBD shortly. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) March 1, 2017

ESPN Hockey analyst, Craig Custance, on how a sixth-round draft pick can becomes a fourth-round draft pick. Truth be told, the Bruins really didn’t give up much to get a rental player.