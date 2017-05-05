Yesterday, we found out that University of Denver Pioneers head coach Jim Montgomery is still a candidate for the Florida Panthers head coaching position. From UND fan’s favorite beat writer.

Mike Chambers, Denver Post – (Jim) Montgomery, the NCAA coach of the year who led the Pioneers to the NCAA championship April 8 in his fourth season at the school, interviewed with the Panthers on April 24 and will have a second interview with the team near the end of this month, according to a source. Reached Thursday by phone in Denver, Montgomery declined to comment on his discussions with the Panthers but said he would only jump to the NHL for “the perfect opportunity

First, this can be seen two different ways. Montgomery is looking for a nice extension from the University of Denver. Makes a lot of sense, his stock couldn’t be higher after winning a NCAA title. He’s probably due to receive a nice bump in pay.

Second, Montgomery is seriously entertaining the opportunity to coach in the NHL. Montgomery’s results speak for themselves, he’s great at developing young players and could be a great fit in South Florida. Of course Pioneers fans don’t want to lose their head coach.

Finally, I am not openly cheering the move, but I am interested in seeing another college coach make the jump from division I college hockey to the NHL.