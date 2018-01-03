This video from the post-game press conference. It’s classic, Air Force head coach Frank Serratore gives his thoughts on the NCHC officials after Denver geat the Falcons 6-0. This was a non-conference game, so I highly doubt that Serratore will face any supplemental discipline. Nor should he.

The officials in question were: Dan Dreger: NCAA D1 (7 years); AHL; ECHL; CHL (2011 & 12 Finals). Nathan Weiler: NCAA DI (2 years); Western Hockey League (4 League Championships); 2013 Memorial Cup (championship game); ASU games.

You can read the NCHC site to see where all of the officials come from.

During the game, the Pioneers were given 11 power play to three for the Falcons. You can hear the whole press conference here.