UND forward Shane Gersich (Photo Credit: Russell Hons UNDSports.com

It’s summer and college hockey players are taking part in the NHL’s Development Camps. The University of North Dakota has numerous players attending development camps.

Of course, UND hockey fans are watching with nervous anticipation as some of their favorite players attend these summer camps. UND fans can rest a little easier. UND’s top returning player, junior Shane Gersich is returning for the 2017-18 season. Obviously, that “could” change, but as of right now, that’s the plan. Whew!

Indeed, Gersich said he intends to be back at the University of North Dakota next season after he had a monster sophomore campaign with 21 goals and 16 assists in 40 games, an average of nearly a point per game. He finished with the team lead in goals and points, impressive considering the Fighting Hawks also had top prospects Tyson Jost (Colorado) and Brock Boeser (Vancouver). “It was obviously a good year,” Gersich said. “I got to play with some good players and play a ton, so for me it was a good year, and it was a year that I kind of want to build off and come back next year and be a leader on our team again.” (Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post )

During the 2016-17 season Gersich played in 40 games scoring (21g-16a—37pts), he was also a plus-16. Last season, he scored four goals on the power play. In 77 games with UND, Gersich has scored (30g-18a—48pts), he’s also a plus-30.

Gersich was drafted by Capitals in the fifth round (134th overall), 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Gersich has options, If he played all four seasons at UND, he could become an unrestricted free agent Aug. 15, 2109.