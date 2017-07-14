On Tuesday, it was announced that the University of North Dakota hockey team is losing their goalie coach Karl Goehring.

In all seriousness, this is a big loss for UND. Goehring is very popular with the coaching staff and players. He’s also revered by the UND goalies. Any way you look at it, the next goalie coach has big shoes to fill.

Former UND All-American, All-WCHA goalie has been a huge part of UND’s success during the last seven years (2010-17). You can look at Goehring’s career numbers here.

From a Syracuse Crunch team release:

Goehring, 38, has spent the last seven seasons as a volunteer assistant coach with the University of North Dakota, his alma mater, working directly with the goaltenders. During his time with UND, Goehring has coached one Mike Richter Award recipient as the nation’s top goaltender and one finalist. “I would like to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch for this opportunity,” Goehring said. “I am honored to be joining such a great organization and look forward to contributing as much as I can. I was fortunate to call Syracuse home for most of my playing career and I am very excited to be returning to the community.”

During the 2014-15 season, former UND goalie Zane McIntyre started the season with a 2-5-2 record, he would go on to have a very good season and lead his team to the Frozen Four in Boston. McIntyre credited Goehring for helping him turning his season around.

McIntyre explained, “I think our team has come a long ways. We’ve also gotten back to our brand of hockey that we’re accustomed to. We’re just working hard and coming to the rink and getting better. A lot of this has to do with the work we do with goaltending coach Karl Goehring.”

All you have to do is look at McIntyre’s numbers to tell what kind of an impact Goehring had on the UND goalies. During his career at UND, McIntyre (58-24-8 (.679), 2.10 GAA and a .926 SV%). McIntyre also has four shutouts in 92 games. During the 2014-15 season, McIntyre played in 42 games posting a (29-10-3, 2.05 GAA and a .929 SV%). McIntyre led the nation in wins (29), games (42) played and game started (41).

Over the past five seasons, every UND goalie that I had interviewed was very complimentary of Goehring. Everyone of these goalies talked about the impact that he had made on their game and lives. This is a very big loss for the UND hockey team, Goehring will be missed. It will be interesting to see who fills that role moving forward.