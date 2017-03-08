(Photo by Russell Hons Photography)

Denver Pioneers freshman forward Henrik Borgström is a very good hockey player. Video evidence supports my claim. I believe he’s one top forwards in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. Apologies to Tyson Jost, Shane Gersich, Anthony Lewis, and Austin Ortega.

On Friday night, with the game tied at 2-2, Borgström scored the game’s final two goals to finish off the Omaha Mavericks 4-2. On Saturday night, Borgström again scored two of the Pioneers three goals to beat the Mavericks 3-0. With the sweep, the Pioneers finished in first place in the NCHC standings.

Borgström’s stick was very instrumental in leading the Pioneers to their first ever Penrose Cup.

If you haven’t seen his work, the video below is from the Friday’s game between the Pioneers and the Mavericks (Borgström X2).

Borgström was Denver top point getter last weekend, scoring four goals and four points against the Omaha Mavericks. Whats even more remarkable, Borgström scored four of the last five Denver goals.

Borgström has been on a tear as of late, scoring (8g-5a—13pts) in the last 10 games. In 30 games, Borgström has scored (21g-15a—36pts), he’s also a plus-20. Borgström was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the first round (No. 23 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Pioneers fans should enjoy him while they have him.