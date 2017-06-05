Good Afternoon. It’s Monday and time for game four in Nashville. Game three was a great bounce back game for the Nashville Predators as they smoked the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1.

True to form, P.K. Subban was in the zone and he had a few interesting exchanges with Sidney Crosby. At the end of Saturday’s game, Subban and Crosby had a heated exchange which ended with Subban motioning for him to get off of the ice.

Apparently, there was also a discussion about Subban having bad breath. Subban told the media that Crosby told him he had bad breath, and then told the media on Sunday his teammates left Listerine in his locker. Oh, P.K.. of course, Crosby has since denied the incident happened. Here’s the video of Subban’s post-game interview as he leaves the ice.

If you’re not a fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Crosby, you’re probably also tired of his on-ice antics. Here’s an interesting take from Barry Rozner of the Chicago Herald. If you read the linked article, apparently, former Fighting Sioux forward Jonathan Toews also shared his thoughts on the NHL All-Star’s on-ice behavior during the 2014 outdoor game.

Sidney Crosby can do no wrong. Ever. It’s hockey blasphemy for a fan to say anything bad about the league’s reigning superstar, and it’s certainly unacceptable for anyone commenting about the game to question Crosby’s character, style or, well, anything for that matter. Can’t be done. Except, it should be. Crosby is a dirty player, he’s a diver and he’s a whiner. He’s also supremely talented and a certain Hall of Famer. The Pens are back in the Final because of him. His ability puts him among the best of all time, but the way he behaves is utterly unbecoming of someone considered a top 20 player all time. By the time he’s done, he might be top 10. Yet, some of us think of Crosby and think of the unpleasant

During the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, former University of Nebraska-Omaha Maverick forward Jake Guentzel has had a historic run. In 22 games, Guentzel has scored (13g-7a—20pts). Guentzel is one goal shy of tying former Minnesota North Star forward Dino Ciccarelli. On Saturday, Guentzel was only Penguin to put a puck in the twine.

“I hope he does break the record,” Ciccarelli told the Star Tribune. “He has great instincts. He has a knack for the net.”

Most goals in a playoff run by a rookie:

Dino Ciccarelli – 14

Sounds like incoming Gopher recruit Casey Mittelstadt had an interesting draft combine. I also think that he will get stronger after a season or two in college. Mittelstadt will be playing against players that are older and stronger.