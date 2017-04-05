As I mentioned last night, there’s was no reason for Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand to spear Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in front of the Tampa Bay net.

Second, it was a selfish, childish, bush-league move. Your team was fighting for a playoff spot and clinched a playoff spot despite your ill-advised act of stupidity. Now, Marchand is going to pay. The NHL’s department of players safety has to suspend Marchand or they lose whatever credibility they have left. Right on script, Marchand said what he had to say.

“It was an undisciplined penalty. There’s no question about that,” Marchand told the media after the game. “It could have cost the team a very important game, but the guys did a great job of rallying and having a huge game.”

Now, Marchand is going to pay. The NHL’s department of players safety has to suspend Marchand or they lose whatever credibility they have left.

Boston’s Brad Marchand will have a hearing tomorrow morning for spearing Tampa Bay’s Jake Dotchin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 5, 2017

While we’re all anticipating Marchand’s next suspension and how long it’s going to be, there’s something you need to consider. On March 21, 2017, the face of the NHL was doing this; Pittsburg Penguins All-World forward Sidney Crosby speared Sabres forward Ryan O’Reilly in the gonads, and didn’t even get a two-minute minor. Why? Crosby is no saint.

History tells us that there’s one standard for All-Stars and another standard for players that aren’t stars. Why do players like Crosby get away with these kinds of acts, but other players have to face the music and play a price?

This is some, um, interesting defence from Sidney Crosby. pic.twitter.com/6ouCNLEnAV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2017

NHL hockey fans know there’s one standard for All-Stars and another standard for players that aren’t stars. Why do players like Crosby get away with these kinds of acts, but other players have to face the music and play a price? Should there be a higher threshold for stars than second, third and fourth line players?

Back in February, Pittsburgh Penguins All-Star forward Evgeni Malkin hit Blake Wheeler with a dirty, high hit. Malkin received a two-minute minor penalty for his transgression. Why do we allow star players more leeway?

The quick answer we shouldn’t. Star players should get the same penalty and suspension as a knuckle dragging Nethanderal Goon that skates two minutes a game.

Here’s Marchand’s suspension/fine history from the NHL.

Jan 26, 2017 Fined $10,000 by the NHL.

Jan 09, 2016 Missed 3 games (suspended by NHL).

Dec 30, 2015 Suspended by the NHL for 3 games.

Dec 30, 2015 Fined $164,634 by the NHL.

Nov 13, 2015 Fined $5,000 by the NHL.

Jan 20, 2015 Missed 2 games (suspended by NHL).

Jan 16, 2015 Suspended by the NHL for 2 games.