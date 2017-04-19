Tuesday night, at the 13:44 mark of the second period, the San Jose Sharks were leading the Edmonton Oilers 5-0. With the puck in the Oilers end, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, showed his frustration and speared Sharks forward Chris Tierney in the groin. For his ghastly deed, Draisaitl was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Today, he will face the music.

Per the tweet below, Draisaitl has a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety today. In 195 career games, Draisaitl has never been suspended by the NHL. If I had to guess, Draisaitl will be fined and won’t be suspended. The Sharks Tierney described the attack after the game.

“Just feel a stick groin in my groin, so obviously it doesn’t feel well at the time,” Tierney told the media after the game. “Just kind of dropped and went to shake it off. Takes a couple minutes to recover from something like that. But felt OK the rest of the game.”

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl will have a hearing today for spearing San Jose’s Chris Tierney. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 19, 2017

If you haven’t seen the play in question, here it is. You can see that Draisaitl, did a pretty good job of giving