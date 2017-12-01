Up next for the University of North Dakota hockey team, the Western Michigan Broncos. The Broncos lead the National Collegiate Hockey Conference with 15 points. The Broncos are the only team to sweep the Denver Pioneers this season.

During the 2016-17 season, UND went 1-3-0 against the Broncos, getting swept in Kalamazoo, Michigan. An even bigger stat, UND has lost three straight games against the Broncos.

Until last season, the University of North Dakota hockey team had the upper hand against the Western Michigan Broncos. In the first 17 games against the Broncos, UND went 16-1-0 against the Broncos. All-time, UND is 16-4-0 against the Broncos.

Series stat, 13 of the last 16 games between the two teams have been decided by one or two goals.

Location Result

02-20-15 Kalamazoo W, 3-1 Zane McIntyre 33 saves

02-21-15 Kalamazoo (ot) W, 3-2 Drake Caggiula GWG

01-29-16 Kalamazoo W, 2-0 Cam Johnson 31 saves

01-30-16 Kalamazoo W, 2-1 Brock Boeser 1g, 2a

03-04-16 Grand Forks W, 8-1 UND wins Penrose outright

03-05-16 Grand Forks W, 5-4 Drake Caggiula GWG

12-09-16 Grand Forks W, 5-1 Austin Poganski 2g, 1a

12-10-16 Grand Forks L, 1-3 Wade Allison 2g, 1a

02-17-17 Kalamazoo L, 2-4 Dries GWG, Blacker 32 saves

02-18-17 Kalamazoo L, 2-3 Blacker 44 saves

The Fighting Hawks enter the series against the Broncos with an 8-4-4, 3-2-1 NCHC. On the other end of the ice, the Broncos enter the series with a 9-5-1 record and 5-1-0 NCHC record. The Broncos also sit atop of the NCHC after six games. In their last six games, the Broncos have gone 4-2-0. Losing to Minnesota-Duluth and Colgate.

It’s not a stretch to say that the next four games are very important. Looking at the standings, it’s imperative that they go at least 2-2 over the next two weekends. UND doesn’t want to play catch up during the second half of the season.

WMU Goalie Ben Blacker

Last season, sophomore goalie Ben Blacker was a thorn in the Fighting Hawks side. The Oakville, Ontario, native went 3-0-0 against the Fighting Hawks. Blacker had a 1.75 GAA and a .952 save percentage. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if UND can get to him this weekend.

This season, Blacker is 8-5-1, 2.47 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Blacker has given up three or more goals in seven games. He was also pulled in both games against Denver. In the last eight games, he’s been pulled three times.

During the month of November, Blacker was 5-2-0, 2.72 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Top-Three Scorers for the Broncos

Junior forward Colt Conrad (9g-12a—21pts)

Sophomore forward Wade Allison (10g-9a—10pts)

Sophomore forward Hugh McGing (4g-13a—17pts)

Getting to know the Goon

Weekly, Grand Forks Herald hockey beat writer Brad Elliott Schlossman does a getting to know _________. I’ve always been interested in the answers some give him. I always wanted to give my answers.

Q. What is the one thing Grand Forks needs to get?

A. Jason’s Deli.

Q. What’s your favorite hockey movie?

A. Goon.

Q. Is a hot dog a sandwich?

A. Yes, absolutely. Also, according to Merriam-Webster, yes.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary: “We know: the idea that a hot dog is a sandwich is heresy to some of you. But given that the definition of a sandwich is ‘two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between,’ there is no sensible way around it.” (USA Today)

Q. What’s the first concert you ever attended?

A. Judas Priest in Stuttgart, Germany in 1986.

Q. What’s the most you’ve ever eaten in one sitting?

A. During graduate school, I ate the 52 oz steak at the now defunct Smokey’s in West Fargo, ND.

Q. If you were a baseball player, what would your walk-up song be?

A. Return of the Mack.

Q. What food do you love that other people seem to hate?

A. Vegan

Q. If UND could play one game this season in any city in the world, where would you choose?

A. Boston, TD North Garden.

Q. Who is your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

A. Michael Russo.

Q. What’s your favorite workout?

A. Power Walk at Choice in Grand Forks.

Q. If you could have dinner with any two people, who would you choose?

A. Emmitt Smith and Tory Aikman