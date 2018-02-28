Recently, I was reading an article at the Athletic that was penned by Eric Vegoe — With attendance flagging, Gopher men’s hockey looks for answers on ice and off. After reading that post, I got to thinking. Is the University of North Dakota hockey team experiencing some of the same problems? Let see if this sounds familiar.

First Vegoe explains:

The biggest complaint maroon and gold fans voice is the loss of their rivals after a conference move from the WCHA to the Big Ten. The realignment of college hockey not only meant Minnesota wouldn’t get to play Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota and Minnesota State as often, but they’d be forced to add four conference games each with Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State. The Gophers won league titles during the last two years of the WCHA and the first four years of the Big Ten, but that couldn’t stop a decline in ticket usage from 7,827 attending games in 2014-15 to 7,139 in 2015-16 to 7,063 in 2016-17 and 6,106 this season, which is up from under 6,000 after a late-January visit from No. 1 Notre Dame brought easily the largest two-game crowd of the season.

It’s not all gloom and doom, UND is leading the nation in attendance (averaging 11,475) and has filled the Ralph Engelstad Arena to 98.6 percent of its capacity. Also, UND has the second biggest arena in Division I hockey, so there’s a lot of seats to sell. At first glance at the numbers, it would appear that the Ralph has been pretty full. Not so fast. There’s been a fair number of empty seats.

Let me provide you with some photographic evidence. Exhibit A.

Exhibit B.