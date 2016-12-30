Quantcast
Islanders and Wild Brawl
Posted by on December 29, 2016

As the final seconds ticked off the clock in St. Paul, Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk did his best Billy Smith impersonation on New York Islanders forward Anders Lee. Chop, chop, chop. I wonder if the former Islander goalie Smith would be proud. When it was all said and done, none of this mattered as the Wild won their 12th game in a row.

For their efforts, Lee and Dubnyk each received a two-minute penalty. I am wondering if the league’s Department of Player Safety will review this incident. Dubnyk could end up getting an additional fine for his Paul Bunyan slash on Lee.